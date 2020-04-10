Gary Roland Snoots, 76, of Knoxville, Maryland passed away on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center after a long battle with cancer. Born on September 17, 1943, he was the son of the late Foster and Marion (Axline) Snoots.
Gary attended Brunswick High School and worked for Wickes Lumber Company while raising his family. He then started a construction company, S&B Construction and finally retired as a long haul truck driver in 2008 but continued driving a truck part-time until 2015.
Gary was a member of the Brunswick American Legion Post 96, Brunswick Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 1136 and the Loyal Order of Moose formerly in Brunswick. He enjoyed hunting, eating crabs, and spending time with family and friends, as well as the annual field party.
He is survived by his daughter, Deanna Young and her husband Brad of Knoxville, former wife Judy Cooper and her son Charles (Pepe) Beauchamp, wife Mary. He is survived by his grandchildren Heather Pellerito (Andy), Amanda Pluscht (Nick), Lauren Young, Brittany Snoots, Carson Bauer and great grandchildren (Andrew, Logan, Adriana and Bria). Additionally, he had many close hunting buddies and long-time friends in Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
In addition to his parents and sister Alice Sanbowers, he is preceded in death by his beloved son, Brian Snoots.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time.