Gary Spring

Mr. Gary James Spring, 58, of Moyock, North Carolina, died Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Born Oct. 21, 1963, in Frederick, he was the son of the late James and Annalee Rollison Spring. Gary loved the outdoors, especially the beach and going fishing.
Gary is survived by his son, James Spring II (Cyrus); siblings, Carolyn Hood-Baldwin and Janice Stockman (Gary); ex-wife, Sharon Spring; brother-in-law, Keith Myers (Sandy); best friends, Chris Pearce and Steve Sphor; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Diane Spring-Myers; brothers-in-law, James Hood and Roger Baldwin; grandparents, Edgar Sr. and Elise Rollison, and William and Nellie Spring.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Jefferson.
