Gary "Tex" Glass

Gary George “Tex” Glass, 73, of Thurmont, Maryland, died peacefully on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at his home. Born April 8, 1948, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Kermit and Della (Gladhill) Glass. He was the husband of Wanda (Rodgers) Glass, his wife of 52 years.
Gary was a graduate of Emmitsburg High School, Class of 1966. He was a welder by trade, and he was employed by the Frick Company in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, for 20 years, and then by Miscellaneous Metals in Frederick for more than 15 years. He was a member of Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church and was a lifelong member of Vigilant Hose Company in Emmitsburg. He enjoyed hunting, watching westerns and NASCAR, and he was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He also loved attending family get-togethers, picnics and Sunday dinners.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Wanda, are children, Monica Workman and husband Randy, of Emmitsburg, Gary Glass and fiancee Jen Cool, of Sabillasville, and Melissa Bowers and fiancé Tony Hugueley, of Frederick; sisters, Betty Ann Mumma, of Rocky Ridge, and Nancy Baker, of Thurmont; brothers, Larry Glass and wife Sue, of Emmitsburg, and Michael Glass and wife Barb, of Biglerville, Pennsylvania; sisters-in-law, Mary Glass and Doris Glass, both of Emmitsburg; brother-in-law, Dennis McGlaughlin of Emmitsburg; grandchildren, Joshua Workman and wife Rachel, of Sabillasville, Shelby Workman, of Emmitsburg, and Avery Bowers, of Frederick; great-grandchildren, Bryson, Riley, Mylo and Marleigh; and many nieces and nephews. He is also remembered by another daughter, Stacy Eiker. He was predeceased by siblings, Carolyn Cushon, Bill Glass, Patty McGlaughlin, Jim Glass and Velma “Sis” Stambaugh; and brothers-in-law, Robert Mumma, Morris Baker and Fred Stambaugh.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church, 10926 Simmons Road, Emmitsburg, MD 21727, with Pastor Heath Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Tom’s Creek Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church at the above address or to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.