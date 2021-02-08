Gary Wayne Toms, age 67, of Middletown, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born Aug. 7, 1953, he was the son of Robert and Mary “Angel” Toms and loving husband to Linda whom he married May 7, 2011 and the late Ethel Toms who died Feb. 14, 2009.
Gary graduated from Francis Scott Key High School in 1971. He worked as a credit manager at Routzahn’s in Frederick until they closed. He then worked for Middletown Valley Bank. He was a disc jockey and gifted musician playing the guitar and singing, entertaining at weddings, parties and frequently played at senior centers for the residents. He also enjoyed bowling and was a member of a local league.
In addition to his wife and parents he is survived by stepchildren, James Thayer and wife Jean of Urbana, Jennifer Cantrell and husband Jason of Frederick, Melissa Harmel and significant other Pete Neal of Taneytown and Michelle Brachetti and husband Derek of Middletown; 15 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many more family, relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, Feb. 9 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID restrictions, wearing of masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the funeral home at any one time (25) will be in effect.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001.
The funeral service will be livestreamed starting at 1 p.m. Find the link on Gary’s tribute wall at hartzlerfuneralhome.com, where messages and memories can also be shared.