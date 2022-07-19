Gary W. Kanode

Gary Wayne Kanode, 67, of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. He was born April 27, 1955, in Frederick, Maryland, to the late Charles E. Kanode Jr. and Helen M. (Fox) Kanode.
He graduated from Frederick High School, class of 1974. He was employed for 30 years by Phoenix Inc., which later became Central Truck Maintenance. He then went onto Daybreak Adult Day Services and retired from the Washington County Human Development Council in March 2021.
He was a member of South End Baptist Church, serving as head usher for more than 20 years.
He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed going to antique car and truck shows. He also enjoyed bluegrass and old country music, especially Alan Jackson, George Strait, Conway Twitty, and southern gospel music.
Most of all, he treasured the time spent with his family, especially the grandchildren.
He is survived by his son, Christopher Wayne Kanode and wife Robyn; grandchildren, Austin Kidwell and Hannah Kanode; his aunt, Dorothy L. Price; numerous cousins; and his longtime companion, Sandy Johnson, and her daughter, Beth Conroy and husband Jerry.
Family and friends can gather at the South End Baptist Church, 506 Carrollton Drive, Frederick, MD 21701, on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the start of the memorial service at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Blue Ridge Baptist Association, 20810A National Pike, Boonsboro, MD 21713.