Gary Wayne Willard , 51 Mar 2, 1970 — Dec 23, 2021 Gary Wayne Willard, 51, died on December 23, 2021 in the arms of his daughters at 12:02 pm at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Gary is survived by his mother, Gloria Willard of Rocky Ridge, his brothers Michael Willard Sr. and James Willard, Jr also of Rocky Ridge, His half siblings Scott Willard and Michelle Willard, His niece Tiffany Abarbanel and nephew Michael Willard Jr., his three aunts Ruby Wachter, Nancy Myers and Carolyn Strawsburg and his two beautiful daughters Madison Willard and Ashley Willard as well as his beloved dog Jake. Gary was pre-deceased by his father James Willard and grandmother, Catherine Willard.
Gary was born March 2, 1970 to James Willard and Gloria Willard in Frederick, Maryland. He graduated from Catoctin High School in 1988. He worked in masonry for many years before changing careers. He was one of the best heating & air service technicians in the tri-state area. Gary worked until the very end of his life doing what he loved, while teaching others his skills. Gary spent his life working hard for his daughters, playing his guitar, and driving his Mustangs. He loved playing with the band “Over the Edge” and has many fond memories from playing music with his friends. Gary will be fondly remembered by his close friends Tracy and Al Bare, Travis Bowers, Zach Nichols, Steve Drumheller, Alan Cover, Dave O’ Connell, Becky Willard, Kelly and Chris D’Atri, and many more.
The family will receive friends at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD on Saturday, January 8, 2021 from 1 to 4 p.m.
