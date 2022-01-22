Gayle Carlson

Gayle Fern Carlson, 81 (nee Miller) died peacefully on Jan. 18, 2022, due to complications of cancer at her home in Frederick, Maryland, with family present. She was born in Fargo, North Dakota, on Aug. 4, 1940, to Erick and Edythe Miller. She married the love of her life, Allan Carlson, with whom she shared over 62 years. She was a wonderful mother to David (Joan) Carlson, Sandra (Lans) Alexis, Karyn (Paul) Nicholson, and Connie (Fred) Chopin. She graduated from Moorhead High School (Minnesota) and Hood College (Maryland); and had a career in accounting. She loved her family, and with her husband supported their family by attending all their recitals, plays, and events. She enjoyed traveling, visiting all 50 states, and every continent except Africa with extensive travels in Europe. She was an active member for over 45 years at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Gaithersburg, Maryland, and served on the Altar Guild, Evangelism and Planning Committees. She was a devoted member of Beta Sigma Phi and the treasurer of the auxiliary for many years at the National Lutheran Home (The Village at Rockville).
She loved her time spent with the local bridge group and playing various card games with friends. In addition, she was a member of New Friends of Frederick County where she served as treasurer for many years.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Rachel (Richard) Mayfield, Tony Carlson, Lara Alexis, Robyn (Derik) Jones, Abby Alexis, Sara Alexis, Grace (Haley) Collins, Tori Chopin, Kathryn Nicholson, Erik Alexis, Rose Nicholson and Melody Chopin; her two great-grandchildren, Aeon Kaplowitz and Cora Patz; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Donald Miller, Richard Miller, and Glenn Miller; and her nephew, Brad Miller.
A celebration of her life service is scheduled at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Feb. 5 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (goserve.net) or the American Cancer Society (cancer.org).