Gaynel Miller

Gaynel Elizabeth Miller, 82, of Hagerstown, passed from this life on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Doey’s House in Hagerstown. Born on the family farm in Middletown on June 25, 1938, she was the daughter of Grayson Summers and Helen (Swomley) Summers.
As a child, Gaynel helped on the family farm, and continued to help for many years.
Mrs. Miller was a 1956 graduate of Middletown High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for Southern States for 38 years.
Gaynel was a life member of the Myersville Church of the Brethren, where she served as the financial secretary for more than 50 years and was a member of the church choir.
She loved to travel, visiting 47 States, and was a world traveler, including trips to Iceland, Ireland and Switzerland.
Gaynel also attended the Washington County Senior Center, where she enjoyed line dancing and guitar lessons, and she loved reading and southern gospel music concerts.
She is survived by her son, Kurt Miller and wife Sherry (Flook); a granddaughter, Amanda Ahalt and husband David; great-granddaughters, Caroline and Layla Ahalt; as well as a sister, Val Jean Bussard and her husband Paul; a nephew, Walter Bussard and wife Kendra; and a niece, Diane Harne and husband Danny. She is also survived by her great-nieces, Lindsay, Megan, Allison and Paige.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Kurt “Corky” Miller Jr.; and her former husband of more than 30 years, Charles A. Miller.
The family will receive friends on from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 7606 Old National Pike, Boonsboro.
A celebration of Gaynel’s life will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the chapel of Stauffer Funeral Home, Pastor Rachel Black and Pastor Lester Boleyn will officiate.
Interment will be at Myersville United Methodist Cemetery in Myersville, Maryland.
Memorial donations may be made to the Myersville Church of the Brethren, PO Box 403, Myersville, MD 21773.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com/listings