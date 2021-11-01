Gene Doolittle, 84, of Middletown, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
Born on March 27, 1937, in Washington DC, he was the son of the late Raymond Frederick Doolittle and Viola May (Owens) Doolittle.
He was the loving husband of Pat (Harrison) Doolittle his wife of 58 years.
Gene graduated from McKinley Tech in Washington D.C.
He retired after 40 years with the Architect of the United States Capitol. He was head of the plumbing shop. He was also a member of the U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union and on their credit committee. He also owned two business’ in Ocean City, MD, The Purple Moose Saloon and Twirl-A-Paint.
Gene loved to play golf, horse racing, watching baseball and enjoyed crossword puzzles. He also owned a race car and enjoyed all aspects of racing. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and golf buddies.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Kelly Doolittle Delauter and husband, Donald, Michael Eugene Doolittle and wife, Amy, Thomas Frederick Doolittle and wife, Melanie and Debra Doolittle Larson and husband, John; grandchildren, Emily Delauter and husband, Robert Brady, Chase Delauter and wife, Sabrina, Cole Delauter, Jacob, Joseph, Julia, Morgan and Owen Doolittle and Jack Larson and great-grandchildren, Reagan and Landry Brady.
Friends may call at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702 on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00 pm and Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 10:00am — 11:00 am. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11:00 am.
Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Park.
