Gene Ifert, 83 years old, left this earthly existence for life eternal on Jan. 28, 2022. He passed peacefully, surrounded by family after a brief, difficult illness. Gene is survived by the love of his life for 61 years, Brenda; children, Kelly (Renda) and Kim (David); grandchildren, Adam, Rachel, Brittany and Matthew; and two great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Juliet.
Gene loved being outside and was a farmer at heart. He loved all things peanut butter, playing golf, church, family and friends, and he will be greatly missed.
A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. March 11 at Zion Lutheran Church, 107 Main St. Middletown, Maryland. A reception will follow.
Instead of flowers, please consider giving in honor of Gene to: Hope Lutheran Church, 250 Avenida Los Angelos, The Villages, FL 32162; Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St. Middletown, MD 21769; or St. Jude’s Research Hospital for Children.