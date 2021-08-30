Gene Runkle of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Katie Larsen and her husband, Chris, and Jenny Brown and her husband, Mike; grandchildren, Norie, Jamie, and Matt; as well as his beloved dog, Stella. Other survivors include his brother; and many other beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, mother, father, step-mother and brother. A graduate of Kennard-Dale High School Class of ‘67, Lycoming College, and the University of New Mexico, he worked for over 44 years with the federal government. In his retirement, Gene was active in the altar guild at Trinity United Methodist Church in Frederick and was passionate about his greenhouse, garden, and spending time with his family and friends. He will be missed. Flowers may be sent to Trinity United Methodist Church, where services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Services will also be live streamed. Masks are required. There will be a private burial at Crossroads United Methodist Cemetery on a separate occasion. www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
+1
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.