Gene E. Toms, 89, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed away Sept. 19, 2021. Born March 10, 1932, in Lantz, Maryland, Gene was the son of the late Glenn E. and Maude Toms. Gene was predeceased by his wife and best friend, Nancy M. Toms, on Oct. 1, 2015.
Gene graduated from Emmitsburg High School in 1950 and joined the Navy when the U.S. entered the Korean War. He was assigned to the destroyer USS Samuel B. Roberts and sent to Northern Europe. After four years service in the Navy, he worked for the Bureau of Mines and the National Bureau of Standards, where he retired after 33 years of federal service.
Gene’s favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and the National Rifle Association. He also logged many volunteer hours with his wife, Nancy, in state and national parks.
Gene is survived by three daughters, Brenda, Janiele and Cindy; and former son-in-law, Scott Fagan. He is also survived by siblings, Arlene Helm, and Glenn Toms Jr. and wife Patty; and sisters-in-law, Idabelle Toms and Sharon Toms.
Gene was also predeceased by siblings, Berlene Toms and wife Viola, Lee Toms, Caroline Grove and husband Warren, Ray Toms and wife Betty, and Richard Toms; and brother-in-law, Jack Helm.
Private graveside services will be held in the Garden of Christus at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.