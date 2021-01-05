Gene Warrenfeltz

Gene Ora Warrenfeltz, 79, lifelong resident of Wolfsville, Maryland, passed away on Jan. 2, 2021.
Gene was born Sept. 16, 1941, to Paul W. and Dorothea C. (Stottlemyer) Warrenfeltz. He married his beloved wife of 57 years, Joanne (Kline), on Aug. 31, 1963. Together, they built a life filled with love and happiness.
His love for his family shined through all that he did, and he enjoyed every opportunity he could spend with them. His unmistakable grin was always present on his face, and the sparkle in his eye couldn’t be missed by anyone who met him. He was the center stone for his family, and they could always count on a great story, a laugh, a big hug and, of course, a treat for the road.
Gene was a man of steady faith. He regularly attended Antietam Old German Baptist Brethren Church and lived a life of a faithful servant. He was a hard worker who loved the outdoors and gardening. He could often be found working in his immaculate gardens or with his fruit trees that he was so proud of. Gene had a passion for Chevrolet and loved to drive. He made the commute to Carroll County for work every day for 42 years and loved that drive. He and Joanne traveled the country each fall for several years and made a big road trip, seeing as many states as they could on their trip in addition to annual trips to the beach.
He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Joanne (Kline) Warrenfeltz; daughters, Jeanne (Alvin) Benedict and Barb (Dave) Beckner; grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Aaron) Rotz, Shae (Kyle) Smith, Colin (Kelly) Benedict, Logan (Devon) Beckner, Carter (Anna) Benedict and Kirsten Beckner; as well as great-grandchildren, Mason, Carmen, Braden, Weston Rotz and Isaiah, Graham and Reese Benedict. He is also survived by one brother, Alan D. Warrenfeltz of Wolfsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Dorothea Warrenfeltz; a sister, Irma Wolfe; and five brothers, Joseph Warrenfeltz, Wayne Warrenfeltz, Robert Warrenfeltz, Delano Warrenfeltz and Lee Warrenfeltz.
A private viewing and funeral will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Antietam Old German Baptist Brethren Church, c/o Bill Hess, 8270 Shank Hess Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
