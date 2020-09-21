Genevieve (Genny) Marguerite Valentine, 78, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed from this life on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Frederick Memorial Hospital, Frederick, MD, with her husband by her side.
She was a loving wife of Franklin Leroy Valentine Jr. of just under 46 years.
Born on July 13, 1941, in Frederick County, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Andrew W. Altman and the late Lula M. Altman (Wiles).
Genny worked early in her career for Price Electric/Airpax as an Executive Secretary and later a combination of secretary/buyer. Later in her career, she worked for the Federal government first with the U.S. Department of Energy and at the end of her career with and retired from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as an accounting tech.
She attended and was a lifelong member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Frederick. Even though a member of the Frederick church, whenever possible she attended services at the Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church, near Emmitsburg, MD, where loved their worship services and friendly congregation membership.
She was predeceased by both her sister, Elizabeth Stottlemyer and husband, Franklin Stottlemyer and is survived by her sister, Mary Kaufman of Walkersville. Also surviving are their children, Vivian (Stottlemyer) McCuller and family and Wanda (Kaufman) Strawsburg and family.
Genny was also predeceased by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Franklin L. Valentine Sr. and Sarah (Margie) Valentine who dearly loved her as a daughter. Genny spent many hours providing loving care in many ways for more than six years when they were still living in their Thurmont home prior to moving to assisted living and later to a nursing home.
She is also survived by her stepson, David L. Valentine (whom she dearly loved), his wife, Linda of Thurmont and their children and grandchildren. Genny is also survived by her sister-in-law, Judy Phillips (as another sister) and sister-in-law’s son, Terry Lee Phillips.
Genny was a very organized person and took pride in her attention to detail in everything she touched. She enjoyed the times spent with her husband traveling across the United States and the fun rides in the Corvette. She loved to try out new recipes. She never took short cuts and always cooked from scratch; she was one of the best cooks ever. Genny spent many hours tending to her vegetable garden, flower garden and shrubs. She also canned both fruits and vegetables so that she and her husband could enjoy later in the season. But she especially cherished loving, spoiling and taking care of her dear little buddy, TeddyBear, a cute and sweet Tibetian Spaniel. She always made sure he got to “go for rides” like he always loved to ... even if it meant making up an on-the-spot reason for doing so. Genny was a great wife, friend, soulmate and a very private person who will be missed deeply and remembered always for her kind, loving, generous spirit.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.
A celebration of Genny’s life will follow at the funeral home on Sept. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m., the Rev. Heath Wilson will officiate. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market St., Frederick, Maryland, 21701.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be may be made to Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church, 10926 Simmons Road, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.