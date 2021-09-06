On Thursday, September 2, 2021, Genevieve (Genny) Reckley, loved by family and friends, passed away at the age of 87 to go home to her savior, Jesus Christ, in whom she deeply believed. Genny was born to Albert and Ethel (Forrest) Smith in Lantz, Maryland and grew up in the mountains of that part of Frederick County. Her childhood instilled a work ethic that she held and practiced to her last day. She met and married the love of her life, Bill Reckley, and was heartbroken when he died in 1982. Family and friends were central to her daily life. Genny was preceded in death by sisters Anna Mae Fox, Alberta Weant, and Betty Stambaugh, and is survived by sister Margaret Flohr.
Genny is survived by her three children, Debbie Kuhn and her husband Ron, David Reckley and his wife Debora, and Bill Reckley and his wife Marsha. She will also be deeply missed by her grandchildren David Reckley (wife Jessica), Ron Kuhn, Brian Reckley (wife Danielle), Kellie Kuhn (husband Dan Detzi), Karrie Freeman, Becky Kuhn and Will Reckley and great grandchildren Mycayla, Olivia, Lilly, Kendall, and Silas. Genny was close to and sadly leaves behind many other relatives, including nephews and nieces, that fondly remember her as an important part of their lives. She has lived in the same home in Thurmont for over sixty years and took joy in tending to her house, flowers, and yard. In addition to her family, she had many friends and neighbors that she held dear and we thank them all for their kindness to her over the years.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 104 East Main Street in Thurmont, MD. 21788.
A celebration of Genevieve’s life will be held at the funeral home at 10:00 am on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Pastor Donna Sandridge will officiate. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, MD.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.