Genevieve (Ginni) Lee, a resident of Frederick for 43 years, died Aug. 17, 2021, in Alexandria, Virginia. She was 96.
Ginni was born June 18, 1925, in Benton County, Iowa, to Irvin and Willah Moulds, and she grew up on the family farm. She went to Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, at age 16 and later graduated from Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She returned to Stephens to work in the counseling department and met her husband, James (Jim) H. Lee, who was a graduate student in horticulture at the University of Missouri after serving in World War II. They were married 67 years until Jim’s death in 2014.
Ginni and Jim shared many interests, including traveling, gardening and reading, and they were both active in many civic organizations, including the Frederick Garden Club.
Ginni was a lifelong learner with never-ending intellectual curiosity. She loved talking to people, hearing their stories, collecting antiques and gourmet cooking. Her greatest joy and interest, however, was her family and their activities. She is survived by her three children, Sharon, Clark and Jimmy; seven grandchildren, Cullen, Courtney, Mike, Katie, Matt, Eric and Caroline; and seven great-grandchildren, Cullen II, Reagan, Will, Tommy, James, Aurora and Leo; as well as her children and grandchildren’s spouses.
Ginni’s ashes will be laid to rest next to those of her husband at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.