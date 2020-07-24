Georganne Linthicum

Georganne Maria Linthicum “Georgie,” 78, of Middletown, Md., was called by God on July 20, 2020. Georganne was born Dec. 6, 1941, in Washington, D.C., to the late Thomas C. Charuhas and Isabelle McDonald Charuhas. Georgie grew up in Sliver Spring, Md. and was a graduate of Montgomery Blair High School. She also worked for Montgomery Country Public Schools in the guidance office for 40 years. Georgie is survived by sons Michael, Christopher (Carolyn), Robert (Erin); grandchildren Hannah, Jack, Devin, Ryan and Carly; sister Jean Wright (Melvin), nieces and nephews Bryan, Heather and Randy. A private ceremony will be held for immediate family due to current restrictions. There will be a celebration of life on a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made in Georganne’s memory to Kline Hospice House. 7000 Kimmel Road, Mount Airy, Maryland 21771. http://www.frederickhealthhospice.org/Kline-Hospice-House.aspx. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.
+1
Real-time menu updates from the social media feeds of Frederick restaurants offering takeout and delivery. To add your business, call 301-662-1163. Browse at FrederickNewsPost.com/Marketplace/Curbside.
Real-time menu updates from the social media feeds of Frederick restaurants offering takeout and delivery. To add your business, call 301-662-1163. Browse at FrederickNewsPost.com/Marketplace/Curbside.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.