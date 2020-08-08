George A. Poska

George Albert Poska, age 80, of Frederick, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Frederick Health.
Born September 23, 1939, in Shenandoah, PA, he was the son of the late Edward and Anna Pacenta Poska. He was the devoted husband of 55 years to his loving wife, Elizabeth Ann Marsolic Poska.
He is also eternally loved and sorrowfully missed by his three sons, daughters-in-law, and eight grandchildren, Richard Poska and Lori Garrett and Jillian, Colin and Bradley; Vincent and Candice Poska and Paige, Milan and Lorraine; and Philip and Sara Poska and Lily and Anthony.
He was the last of his immediate family, being predeceased by his two brothers, William and Edward Poska.
Mr. Poska served in the U.S. Navy in the North Atlantic as an electronics technician with Flight Crew 1, Aewron 15 Squadron. He graduated from California State College in Pennsylvania and received his Master’s degree from Western Maryland College. He taught math for 28 years at Damascus High School. He was an active and faithful parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Libertytown, where he volunteered in several ministries and as a lector and usher.
He enjoyed gardening and reading, as well as golfing, bowling and playing pool and shuffle board. He was an avid sports fan, enjoying his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, August 24 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church of Libertytown, 9190 Church St., Union Bridge, which is one block north of the intersection of Routes 75 and 26 in Libertytown. Father Gene Nickol will be the celebrant. Inurnment, with military honors, will immediately follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 9190 Church St., Union Bridge, MD 21791.
The family invites you to leave your name and a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.