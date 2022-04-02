Mr. George “Allen” Crummitt Jr., 64, of Boyce, Virginia, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Robin Wills Crummitt for six years.
Born Feb. 23, 1958, in Frederick, he was the son of Veronica Black Crummitt and the late George Crummitt Sr.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be private.
Online condolences may be shared at keeneybasford.com.