George Calvin Pearl Sr., 89, passed away on Sept. 2, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at home in Walkersville, Maryland. Calvin was born on April 22, 1933, to Charles C. Pearl and Genevieve Piper Pearl. He was the devoted and loving husband of Evelyn L. Plunkert Pearl for 69 years.
Calvin graduated from Frederick High School, Class of 1951. He served the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955. He was assigned to Naval Amphibious Fleet, Little Creek, Virginia, and was assigned aboard LSMR 515. He inspired his son, George, to follow him in service with the United States Navy.
He retired from the Frederick Gas Co., a division of Washington Gas Co., after 40 years. For the last 22 years, before retiring in 1995, he held the position of operation manager.
He is survived by his daughter, Wanda L. Rudman and husband, Dr. Fred Rudman, of Wolfsville, Maryland; son, George C. Pearl Jr. and wife Dr. Kristine H. Pearl, of Walkersville, Maryland; grandchildren, Angi Cornell (Russell), Natalie Ritenour (Jeffrey), Sarah Schwartz (Nelson), Sam Rudman (Katie), Ben Rudman (Heather), Dr. Kevin Pearl (Kelly Brasseau), Ryan Pearl (Jessica Sardella) and Charles Pearl (Chelsea Smith); and 12 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind two sisters, Hazel Culler and Leona Kronstadt (Vic), of Hagerstown, Maryland; one niece; and four nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Doris Baker, of Hagerstown, Maryland. He will also be missed by dear friend, Carole Baltzell.
Calvin was a member of the Washington Gas Quarter Century Club, Woodsboro American Legion Post 282, Masonic Lodge 058, and Elks Lodge 684; a charter member of Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club; and a 42-year past member of the Woodsboro Dance Club. He was also a member of Grossnickle Church of the Brethren.
He enjoyed golfing at various courses in many states with his longtime friends and son-in-law; traveling and vacationing with his daughter and her family; family get-togethers; yard work; gardening; and eating out. In his early years, he also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son.
A viewing will be held at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Oppossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702, from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Services will be held immediately after the viewing.
Interment will follow the service at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 3864 Jefferson Pike, Jefferson, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to frederickhealthhospice.org, of Frederick, Maryland, or the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.