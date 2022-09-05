George Calvin Pearl Sr.

George Calvin Pearl Sr., 89, passed away on Sept. 2, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at home in Walkersville, Maryland. Calvin was born on April 22, 1933, to Charles C. Pearl and Genevieve Piper Pearl. He was the devoted and loving husband of Evelyn L. Plunkert Pearl for 69 years.

Calvin graduated from Frederick High School, Class of 1951. He served the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955. He was assigned to Naval Amphibious Fleet, Little Creek, Virginia, and was assigned aboard LSMR 515. He inspired his son, George, to follow him in service with the United States Navy.