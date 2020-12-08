George Charles Comert, 90, of Ijamsville, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at his home in Ijamsville.
Born on Nov. 19, 1930, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of Charles George and Katherine (Manolas) Comert.
George graduated from Coolidge High School, proudly served in the Navy from January 1951 to January 1955 during the Korean War. He was known as a dedicated hard worker in the many restaurants he managed in his career, such as St. Regis, Marty Laffal’s Sidewalk Cafe, The Brown Derby/Sports Nut Lounge, and The Lunch Box in Washington D.C.; Bassetts in Poolesville, Maryland; and the Airways Inn, Frederick, Maryland. He loved baseball and was an avid Washington Nationals fan. He enjoyed entertaining family and friends most of all.
He is survived by four daughters, Katherine Comert, Vivian Marie Hunsley and her husband, Raymond, Sophia Estelle Comert, and Lynn Michelle Besch and her husband, Ted; sister, Sophie Comert, of Boca Raton, Florida; nine grandchildren, Nick Cheri, George Cheri and wife, Kendall, Amanda McDonald and husband, Jamar, Kenneth Hunsley, Brittney Allen, Joseph Beach, Daniel Hunsley, Steven Allen and Charlee Beach; bonus grandchildren, Tiffany, Teddy and Alex Besch; six great-grandchildren, Jordan, Jaydan, Ava, Nevaeh, Delilah and Nova; bonus great-grandchildren, Michael, Mathew, Gabriella, Ted and Lexi; and numerous loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles George Comert, Katherine Comert; and his three sisters, Toula Frangoulis, Mary Calomiris and Helen Liapis.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, Maryland. Due to COVID-19 protocols, masks and social distancing are required per state mandate.
A celebration of George’s life journey will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2815 36th Street, NW in Washington, D.C. The Rev. Steven P. Zorzos will be the celebrant. Due to COVID-19, in-person attendance is limited, and the service will be streamed live for those wishing to attend remotely.
Interment will be at Glenwood Cemetery in Washington, D.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.