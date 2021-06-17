George Charles Harne, 78, June 19, 1942 — June 13, 2021. George Charles Harne, Architect, of Wolfsville, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his home.
Born on June 19, 1942, in a log cabin on Wildcat Road, Wolfsville, he was the son of Catherine (Delauter) and Milton Harne.
George graduated from Middletown High School. His first job was with Bowers Lumber Company of Frederick, Maryland, where he met Fritz Bowers, Architect. That meeting led George to strive to become an architect. He achieved that goal and spent his adult working life as a registered architect, leaving his designs across several states and cities.
George loved his Lord and was a lifetime member of Salem United Methodist Church, Wolfsville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, gardening, reading and helping others.
He married his wife, Judith (Bidle), in 1966, and they made their home in Wolfsville. George leaves behind his wife, Judith; son, Todd Harne; and daughter, Jennifer Harne. George’s sister, Ruth will miss her only brother.
A celebration of George’s life will take place at a later date. A private graveside service will be performed by Rev. Bob Snyder.
Memorial donations may be made to Salem United Methodist Church’s food bank.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at baststaufferfuneralhome.com.