George Clifton Menefee, 74, of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed away on March 5, 2020 after a brief illness.
George was born in Washington, DC on November 3, 1945. He attended Woodrow Wilson High School and the University of Maryland.
George worked as a television technician for many years in DC before going to work at Central GMC, Sport Chevrolet and NAPA in their parts departments.
He enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Washington Redskins. He also loved his car collection, especially his 1965 Corvette, which he showed for many years.
George is survived by his children, John Calvin (Ashley Holmes) and Pamela Michele Menefee-Buzdygon (Matthew Buzdygon); and grandchildren, John Damien Menefee, Erin Elizabeth Menefee and Andrew James Buzdygon, and many other family and friends.
He is predeceased by his father George Milton Menefee, his mother Frances Elliton Menefee and his brother, Francis Lynn Menefee.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Avenue, Brunswick, Maryland on Thursday, March 12, 2020 and then internment at Hillsboro Cemetery, 15142 Hillsboro Road, Purcellville, Virginia, 20132. The Reverend Tim May will officiate.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Stauffer Funeral Home, Brunswick.