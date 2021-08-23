George Davis

George Byron Davis, 80, of Frederick, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the Sunrise Assisted Living facility in Frederick. He was a cherished husband, father and grandfather. George was born in Palmerton, PA, on November 16, 1940 and, as the son of a Navy Chaplain, grew up living in various states across the country. He is preceded in death by his parents Chaplain Benjamin J., Davis Sr., and Emma Drumheller Davis, his loving wife Nancy Linda Helsel Davis and brother Benjamin J Davis Jr. (Loretta).
George graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1962 and after serving his country for 20 years, retired as a Lieutenant Commander from the U.S. Navy. He later worked as a design engineer for Environmental Air Control, Inc. and Honeywell International, Inc. where he holds nine design patents for clean air equipment.
As an active member of Evangelical Lutheran Church George participated in the altar guild. He was a member of the VFW in Frederick, where he enjoyed playing golf with friends. When George wasn’t golfing, he and his wife, Nancy, loved to travel. They visited many interesting places over the years, but returned year after year to Hawaii, where they would spend almost every winter.
George is survived by his three daughters, Jennifer Richardson (Eric), Johanna Carney (Mark) and Lisa Naylor (Michael). He will be deeply missed by his seven beloved grandchildren Isaiah Naylor, Simon Naylor, Olivia Naylor, Griffin Richardson, Sara Carney, Joseph Carney and Byron Carney, his brother, William Lee Davis ( Jan), and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick. Masks required for unvaccinated people.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 35 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701.