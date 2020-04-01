George A. Dorsey Jr. passed away on March 30, 2020 after 76 years.
He leaves behind his wife, Carolyn Whistler; sons Gregory Dorsey, Donald Dorsey, and Michael Whistler; daughter, Kelly White; brother, Michael Dorsey; sisters, Cinda Gerwig and Deborah McCubbin; three grandsons and three granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Russell Dorsey. For more than 35 years he reported for the Frederick News Post.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com