George E. Brashear, Jr.

George Emory Brashear Jr., 80, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at his home in Monrovia. He was husband of the late Rosalie Baumgardner Brashear who passed away in 2011. George (Bubby) was born on November 18, 1939, in Monrovia, a son of the late George and Evelyn Main Brashear.
Surviving are his sister, Joan Johnson and husband George; brother, Harold Brashear and wife Brenda; a sister-in-law, Margaret Brashear; stepsons, Michael Herald and Roy Herald; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 29 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland. Graveside services and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 30 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia, Maryland 21770. Those attending either visitation or graveside services must wear a mask and observe social distancing.
