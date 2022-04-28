George Kyle Enloe, age 84, was born May 5, 1937, in Houston Texas. He was the son of the late Benjamin George Enloe and the late Juanita Laverne Lewis. He was the stepson of the late John F. Lewis. He graduated from Bladensburg High School. He was a Korean war veteran serving in the U.S. Navy, a member of the Francis Scott Key Post 11 Commission Legion, a life member of Post 38 AMVETS in Falling Waters, West Virginia, and the former president of the Frederick Lions Club. Kyle was in business with his stepfather for many years. After retiring, he was the property manager for his and his stepfather’s investments. He drove a school bus for Frederick County Public Schools until he retired again in August 2005. He spent most of his summers at his second home at Riverbend Park in Falling Waters, West Virginia, with his beloved dog Sandy, who never left his side.
Kyle was survived by one brother, Dr. Sterling Lewis, of Santa Cruz, California; four children, Randy (Beverly) Enloe, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Mickey (Cristy) Enloe, of Horn Lake Mississippi, Tracy Stull, of Frederick, Maryland, and Tina Enloe, of Morristown, Tennessee. He had nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Kyle was predeceased by two brothers, Michael Jean Lewis and Robin Gary Enloe.
Kyle loved animals, especially dogs, and he always had a stray in his home. He loved his children and his grandchildren.
Kyle was a big sports fan. Two of his favorite teams were the Redskins and Orioles, and he also enjoyed women’s basketball.
Family will receive friends at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., from 1-2 p.m. Friday. A graveside service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery following the viewing. In lieu of flowers and expressions of sympathy for Kyle, he has requested donations be made to an animal shelter in his name. Online condolences may be expressed at keeneybasford.com.