George F. Burroughs

George Franklin Burroughs (Jack), age 75, passed peacefully at his home in New Windsor on May 13, 2021, with the love of his life, best friend and devoted wife, “Miss Nancy” Burroughs (Weller), affectionally known as “Tinky” by his side. Born in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Feb. 16, 1946, to William Edward Burroughs and Elma Cleo Burroughs (Whetzel), Jack was one of eight children. Predeceased are brothers, William Burroughs (Billy), Robert Burroughs (Beaver) and Michael Burroughs (Timmy); and sister, Sharon Barton. Surviving are sisters, Diana Luck, Penny Smith and Melinda McMillan.
He was predeceased by son, Randall Allen Burroughs (Randy). Surviving is his eldest son, Charles William Burroughs; his grandchildren, Samantha Burroughs, Jake Burroughs and Logan Burroughs; and numerous nieces and nephews. Though not related by blood, Jack dearly loved and always considered his step-grandchildren, Micah Christensen (Bucky) and Madison Averella (Rosie) to be family.
Jack was a simple and hard-working man who took much pride and great care of his machinery and excavating business, Jack’s Just Digging, and it showed through his dedication and the quality of his work and craftsmanship. He had a very deep love and soft spot for all animals and couldn’t bear to see any mistreated or neglected. He was also the most genuinely happy and kind person — and gentle soul — one could ever hope to want to meet and have as a friend. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at Lake Anna, Virginia, and always was a sucker for a fast boat, like his beloved “Kelly Anne.” But more than anything, Jack loved his Miss Nancy. To him, the sun rose and set in her eyes, and his most cherished times were quiet moments spent with her, cruising around the farm on their golf cart enjoying the outdoors in quiet reflection together.
You would never see Jack without a huge smile on his face, and within moments of being around him, you would undoubtedly be smiling too. Because not only was his energy, pure joy and love of life contagious, but he always had something very hilarious and witty to say. He was full of jokes and one-liners all the time. Jack hated seeing anyone upset, and it was nearly impossible to be so in his presence. Therefore, as per his wishes, no formal service will be held as he would not want people gathered and being sad on his behalf. However, there will be a party thrown in his honor at his home Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, beginning at 1 p.m. for anyone and everyone who knew and loved him and would like to come share some food, drink, stories and laughs to joyfully celebrate all that was Jack. For further details, please contact Nancy at: Tinkywinks63@gmail.com. Please send any donations in his name to Hospice of Frederick County. Arrangements were made by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory (www.burrier-queen.com).