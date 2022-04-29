Ray Newton Blair Jr., of Clear Spring, died Tuesday, April 26. Arrangements are by Donald Edwin Thompson Funeral Home, Clear Spring.
Francine Georgiana Brady, died Monday, April 25. Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick.
George Edward James Fusco Sr., of Mount Airy, died Monday, April 25. Arrangements are by Resthaven Funeral Services, Frederick.
Roxanne Elizabeth Gibson, of Frederick, died Monday, April 11.
Alice Gene Meacham, of Urbana, died Friday, April 15. Arrangements are by Primrose Funeral Service, Norman, Oklahoma.
Martha Frances Oldham, of Taneytown, died Monday, April 25. Arrangements are by Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, Taneytown.
Herbert William Wright, of Sykesville, died Wednesday, April 27. Arrangements are by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home, Sykesville.