George Fusco Sr.

Mr. George Edward James Fusco Sr., 91, of Mount Airy, passed away April 25, 2022, at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the loving husband of Patricia Fusco, his wife of 37 years.
Born Feb. 15, 1931, in Washington, D.C., George was one of seven children of the late Salvatore R. and Camilla Fusco, who had emigrated from Italy after World War I. George enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1952 and served as a military policeman with the 101st Airborne Division during the occupation of Germany. After his honorable discharge from active duty in 1954, he continued to serve in the Army Reserves for another eight years while he began his career with the Montgomery County Police Department. Mr. Fusco started as a uniformed patrolman in Silver Spring and retired as a lieutenant in 1981. He went on to serve as chief of police in Gaithersburg until 1986. For six years, he was a certified NRA marksmanship instructor for the police force.
Chief Fusco had a deeply sentimental heart, and was very proud of his Italian heritage. He was lovingly and respectfully referred to as “The Godfather” by family and co-workers. He enjoyed reading and writing poetry, and was known as the “Poetic Policeman,” having a poetry column in the Mount Airy Gazette for several years. He enjoyed all things military- and police alumni-related, as well as fishing and playing with his dog Molly. He also enjoyed shooting; eating Maryland crabs anytime, anywhere with his family; riding his lawnmower and cutting his grass; and towing his grandchildren around in his trailer or on his lap for rides through his yard. He loved jokes, black coffee and black licorice, and he never let you leave his house empty handed. He had a special bond and great love for his late dachshund, Schatzie, and his current dachshund, Molly. He had the kindest, biggest heart, and the warmest hands good for squeezes. His hugs were indescribable. His presence and listening ear, and great empathy for anyone he knew and talked to will be missed so sorely.
In addition to his loving wife, Patricia, Chief Fusco is survived by his brother, Alfred (the last of his siblings); 10 children, George Fusco Jr., Dawn Fusco Ward and husband Skip, Heidi Fusco-Brooks, Angie Fusco Phillips and husband Kyle, Lorelei Fusco Troup and husband Calvin, Ed Fusco, Christopher Fusco, John Simmons and wife Michelle, Scott Simmons and wife Vivienne, and Cheryl Simmons; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Generosa, Alfonso, Edith, Salvatore “Duke” and a twin of Duke’s who died as an infant; and a son, Michael Simmons.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 5 at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 B Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick. Inurnment with police and military honors will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Floral tributes are welcome, or in lieu of flowers donations may be made to any of these charities:
— St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital
— Shriners Hospital for Children
— Tunnel to Towers Foundation
— National Police Foundation
— 101st Airborne Division
— Project K9 Hero