George "Fuzzy" Linton Jr.

George “Fuzzy” Marvin Linton Jr., 74, Myersville passed peacefully in the Loving Arms of Jesus his Lord and Savior on Saturday January 22, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Carol
Ferrese Linton.
Born in Frederick on November 27, 1947 he was a son of the late George Marvin Sr and Sylvia Cathleen Gordon Linton. He was employed as a mason until his retirement and was a life member of the AMVETS , life National Rifle Association, he attended Bethel United Methodist Church in Rohrersville and was proud United States Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed playing cards and long rides in the country.
Surviving, beside his wife are two sons Timothy and wife Jennifer and their two children Judd and Savannah and son William all of Myersville, sisters Linda and husband Benny Sigler , Keedysville, Cathy Burgee ,Jefferson and Wanda Hoffman of Myersville. He will also be lovingly remembered by his sister-in -law Deborah House and her husband Dwight, lifelong friends Frank and Treva Iferd and BoBo and Kim Wachtel and loving dogs Cash and Bocephus. He will also be lovingly missed by many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister Gloria Jean Fogle.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday ,January 26 from 5 to 8 PM at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown . Viewing from 11 AM on Thursday until service at 12 noon from the funeral home. Friends may also call one hour prior to the funeral service. Pastor John Schildt and Deborah House will officiate. Interment will be made in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Myersville.
Memorial donations may be made to the Bethel United Methodist Church in Rohrersville or to the Myersville Volunteer Fire Dept.
There will be a Celebration of Life immediately following the graveside at the Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. Banquet Hall.