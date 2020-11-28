George Gaynor, Sr.

Mr. George Frank “Joe” Gaynor Sr., 81, of Adamstown, passed away onThursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at his home. He was born in Maryland on April 16, 1939. He was the husband of the late Carol Biddinger Gaynor.
Joe, for most of his life was a carpenter and owned and operated Gaynor Construction. He loved hunting, fishing, crabbing and working in his garden.
Surviving are his four children, Joann Smith and Charles, of Hagerstown, Meldina “Dee” Dietz and Rick, of Keedysville, Virginia, “Ginger” Bruce and Tracey, of Adamstown, and George F. Gaynor, Jr., and Nancy, of Jefferson; two brothers, Smokey Gaynor, of Adamstown and Jimmy Gaynor and Mary Ann, of Mount Airy;grandchildren, Autumn Smith and Brad Fritz, who preceded him in death, B.J. Shoemaker and Patricia, Brehann Smith, Amanda and Andrew Gaynor; great-grandchildren, Sierra, Jamie and Jackson.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church St., Frederick.
Interment will be at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick. Mask and social distancing will be in effect.