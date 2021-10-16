G. Richard Grove 81, of Smithsburg, Maryland, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Waynesboro Hospital.
Born Nov. 7, 1939, in his family’s homeplace, he was the son of the late Mary Catherine Grove and grandson of the late Ross and Carrie Garnand Grove. He was a graduate of Smithsburg High School, class of 1957. He began employment at Hagerstown Fairgrounds before moving to CertainTeed Vending Co. and then to Hub City Electric Co. to begin his apprenticeship for eventually becoming a master electrician. He was next employed with Ellsworth Electric Co., where he helped create such Hagerstown and Maryland landmarks as Long Meadow Shopping Center, the Columbia Mall, Gov. Thomas Johnson High School and numerous Hagerstown area locations before eventually devoting much time working at locations including Camp David, Fort Ritchie, Site R, the White House, Comsat, Andrews Air Force Base and other classified locations in addition to doing significant work for Genstar Quarries before retiring in 1995.
By 2001, he opened and operated Smithsburg General Store, which became known for being the largest retailer for Thomas the Tank Engine toys and items on the East Coast. In 2004, he began construction on Maplegrove Estate Retirement Community in his hometown of Smithsburg, Maryland, which he operated and managed along with other apartments located in Hagerstown and Smithsburg, Maryland, and San Diego, California. Throughout his retired time, he also farmed with his son in Smithsburg, Maryland. His greatest joys aside from his family was traveling the United States with his wife and family when available, including many trips to San Diego, California. He also enjoyed farming; model trains and trains of all sorts; photography; restoring older vehicles; and restoring family properties. He especially cherished his many friendships made over his lifetime with those from all corners of the country and life.
He was a lifelong member of Smithsburg Volunteer Fire Co., where he served four terms as fire chief, and Western Maryland Historical Train Society of Union Bridge, Maryland.
He was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Smithsburg, Maryland, where he served at times on the church council. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joyce Elaine (Kline) Grove, of Smithsburg; daughter, Pamela Dawn Grove, and son, Richard Lee Grove, both of Smithsburg; granddaughter, Christina (Grove) Bloom and husband James, of Hagerstown; and grandson, Landon Grove and wife Allison, of Ringgold, Maryland.
In addition to his mother and grandparents with whom he resided during childhood, he was preceded in death by close family members, the late Claude T. (Rags) King; aunt, Evelyn M. King; and aunt, Zelda P. Grove.
The family wishes to thank Dr. John Robinson; Dr. Jeffrey Jones and staff; and the SpriTrust Lutheran Home Care, particularly nurse Terri. They would also like to thank the physicians, nurses and staff of the John L. Grove Cancer Treatment Center of Chambersburg, the Chambersburg Hospital and Waynesboro Hospital over the past 18 months for their outstanding care.
Services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 15 N. Main Street, Smithsburg, Maryland, with burial following in Smithsburg Cemetery. Pastor Virgil Caine and Pastor Richard Hembrock will officiate. Family will receive friends at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, 12525 Bradbury Ave., Smithsburg, Maryland, from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 217, Smithsburg, MD 21783, Smithsburg Community Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 32, Smithsburg, MD 21783 or Western Maryland Historical Train Society, P.O. Box 395, Union Bridge, MD 21791.
