George Joseph Kolega, of Frederick, 90, passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Rosemary Torrine Kolega for 59 years.
Born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on July 31, 1930, he was the son of the late George and Susanna (Glovyna) Kolega. He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Margaret, John, Frank, Irene and Helen.
George graduated from Johnstown High School and then studied at Benjamin Franklin University in Washington, D.C. He served proudly in the Marine Corps from 1951 to 1954. George began his career as a divisional manager for Sears, Roebuck and Co. in 1960 and worked for them until he retired in 1986.
After his retirement, he found pleasure traveling with his wife and family. He loved spending his time in Venice, Florida, during the winter and enjoyed the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, during the summer. George created many memories for his family and friends. He had a larger than life personality and enjoyed making everyone laugh. One of his prized processions was being a season ticket holder for the Washington Redskins.
George was a devout Catholic who attended St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church and then St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. He was a Eucharist minister and member of the Knights of Columbus. He showed us how to love, sacrifice and have faith in God.
In addition to his wife, Rosemary, he is survived by his six children, Susan Kolega Fisher (Chris), Kevin Nicholas Kolega (Carolyn), Elizabeth Kolega French (Braden), Margaret Augusta Kolega, Julia Kolega Geppert (Gary) and Gregory Torrine Kolega (Jennifer); his 12 grandchildren, Christopher and Marybeth Fisher, Nicholas (Kelsey), Brennan, Joseph and Jakob Kolega, Alexandra and Reilly French, Nicholas and Marykate Geppert, and Cameron and Drew Kolega; and his great-granddaughter, Josephine Kolega. He is also survived by his brother, Bill Kolega; and many dear cousins, nieces and nephews.
Our Popie’s love will be forever in our hearts, and as he taught us, we will always remember to “Shake a Little Love.”
A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville, MD 21754. The celebrant will be Father Michael Jendrek.
The Mass will be livestreamed. Please contact the family for the link.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make donations to Doey’s House, Hospice of Washington County, Inc., 747 Northern Ave. Hagerstown, MD 21742.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.