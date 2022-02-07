George Kelley

Thank you Ridge Kelley!
George Ridgely “Ridge” Kelley passed away suddenly in his workshop, doing what he loved.
Born in Bethesda, Maryland, Ridge graduated from Walter Johnson High School and later studied art and design at American University and the Corcoran School.
Ridge always enjoyed working with his hands, starting his own millwork businesses with Pennyfield Wool and Wood, and later Specified Woodworking Corporation. For the last 26 years of his professional life, he was a project executive for DAVIS Construction, linking the visions of the architect with the realities of assembly by taking a lead management role in building such greater Washington landmarks as Nestle SA’s U.S. headquarters, the First Church of Christ Scientist at 16th Street NW and I Street NW, and the headquarters of the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historic Park in Williamsport, Maryland.
Ridge was a true craftsman: able to marry beauty and function from wood, steel and stone with only his hands and creative spark. His honed skill with tools, exacting precision, and tact in project management guided him in creating treasured works of art, from a grandchild’s toy to a corporation’s headquarters. In these pieces, he lives on, keeping him close to those who love him.
When not creating, he invested in our community. An integral member of Mountain View Community Church, Ridge orchestrated the construction of the church property and led its DivorceCare class for 17 years. He was an avid runner (and the 1990 Masters Male Runner of the Year) with the Montgomery County Road Runners Club, was the vice president of Sugarloaf Alliance, and made time to feed his family through the winter by canning the cucumbers and tomatoes he grew in his own garden.
As adept as he was with his hands, we will remember him most for his heart, which he gave us in its entirety. Always quick to help, he was generous with his time and capabilities. He dearly loved and cared for his family and friends. He leaves behind his wife, Mary Perry; mother, Evelyn “Sis” Kelley; sister, Susan Duckett; son, Kip Kelley and wife Sarah Cramer, and their children, Otto and Lena Kelley; and stepson, Jason Pepin and wife Caroline, and their daughter, Iliyana.
Thank you, Ridge, for heartening our lives!