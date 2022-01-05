On Sunday, December 26th, 2021, George Kendall Gordon of Madison, FL, passed away peacefully with family at his bedside at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, NC.
Born in 1956 to parents Joe and Marlene Gordon and raised in Brunswick, MD, Kendall grew up hunting, fishing, and playing sports. A 1974 graduate of Brunswick High School, his love and talent for baseball earned him a scholarship to play at WVU. He later transferred to play in Florida where he met his wife Karen Gordon of 42 years. They raised their family in his hometown where he worked on the railroad, played men’s softball, coached baseball for MARVA Babe Ruth and BHS. Kendall was a member of Brunswick Masonic Lodge #191 AF&AM. He loved to fish and hunt, spent time with his friends, his kids, grandkids, pitch horseshoes, play cornhole, and getting to know strangers along the way. He retired from the railroad in 2016 and moved to Madison, FL.
In addition to his wife, Kendall is survived by his brother Kevin and wife Eileen Gordon of Jefferson, MD, his son Kendall and wife Jackie Gordon of Austin, TX, his son Nick and wife Sarah Gordon of Harpers Ferry, WV, daughter Jamie and husband David Jarvis of Madison, FL, and grandchildren Arthur, Blaine, Mason, and Jessalyn.
There will be a casual celebration of life at the American Legion Post 96 (18 S Maple Ave, Brunswick MD) on Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 4-7pm. This may change due to state guidelines on large gatherings, call the Legion for any updates.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Brunswick Railroader Little League PO Box 98, Jefferson, MD, 21755.