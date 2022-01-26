George M. "Fuzzy" Linton Jr.

George “Fuzzy” Marvin Linton, Jr., age 74, of Myersville, peacefully passed into the loving arms of Jesus his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Carol Ferrese Linton.
He was born in Frederick, MD on Nov. 27, 1947. He was the son of late George Marvin Linton, Sr. and Sylvia Cathleen Gordon Linton. He worked as a mason until his retirement. He was a life member of the AMVETS and the National Rifle Association. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed playing cards and long rides in the country. He attended Bethel United Methodist Church in Rohrersville and was a proud United States Marine Corp Veteran of the Vietnam War.
Surviving, besides his wife, are their two sons, Timothy Allen and wife Jennifer and their two children, Judd and Savannah, and son William Lane and girlfriend, Jessica Imler, all of Myersville, sisters Linda and Benny Sigler of Keedysville, Cathy Burgee of Jefferson and Wanda Hoffman of Myersville. He will also be lovingly remembered by sister-in-law Deborah House and her husband Dwight, many nieces and nephews, lifelong friends Frank and Treva Iferd and Bobo and Kim Wachtel, and loving dogs Cash and Bocephus. He was pre-deceased by a sister, Gloria Jean Fogle.
There will be a viewing for family on Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 5-6pm and for family and friends from 6-8pm at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main Street, Middletown. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, Jan. 27 at the funeral home, with a viewing at 11am, one hour prior to funeral. Pastor John Schildt and Deborah House will officiate. Interment will be at the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery in Myersville.
Memorial donations may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church in Rohrersville and the Myersville Volunteer Fire Company.
There will be a celebration of life following the graveside at the Myersville Volunteer Fire Company Banquet Hall.