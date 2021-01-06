George May

George Roland May, 82, of Union Bridge, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at his home after an extended illness. Born June 11, 1938, in Medford, he was the son of the late William Harry May and Malinda Leannah Reaver May. He was the husband of Linda A. May, his wife of 55 years.
Before retiring from Hahn Trucking, he was a truck driver for more than 50 years. He enjoyed fishing, music, spending time with family and playing instruments.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, George R. “Sonny” May II and wife Amanda, of Union Bridge; grandson, Clayton May, of Union Bridge; brothers, Walter “Pete” May, of Union Bridge, John May and wife Virginia, of New Windsor, Charles May and wife Bobbi, of Westminster; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by seven brothers and two sisters.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 6. E. Broadway St., Union Bridge. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the funeral home at any one time will be in effect.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
