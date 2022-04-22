George McBain

George Glenn McBain, 64, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his home.
Born Dec. 17, 1957, in Olney, Maryland, he was the son of the late George William McBain and Marjorie Sherman McBain.
He is survived by one brother, Bruce McBain and wife Penny McBain; two sisters, Joyce McBain, and Joan Carol Searcy and husband Larry Searcy; nieces, Heather Lynn McBain Scartocci and husband Justin Scartocci, and Lauren Virginia McBain Foester and husband David Foester; nephew, Aaron William McBain; great-niece, Lilia Scartocci; and great-nephew, Thrace Foester.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Parklawn Cemetery in Rockville, Maryland, with Pastor Chris Hickle from FCF Church officiating.
Arrangements have been made by Brown Funeral Home.
