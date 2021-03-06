George McClure Kirk, 87, of Frederick, Maryland, and formerly of Monrovia and Laurel, Maryland, passed from this life to his eternal home on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
He was the husband of Lois (Mikelonis) Kirk, his wife of 67 years.
Born on March 5, 1933, in DuBois, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late A. Draucker Kirk and Gladys Margaret (McClure) Kirk.
George was a devout Catholic, honorary life member of the Knights of Columbus and past grand knight of Patuxent Council 2203. He was a volunteer at Frederick Memorial Hospital for many years. George was employed by Giant Food for 37 years in various management positions, retiring in 1998.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, G. Michael Kirk, of Laurel; three daughters, Therese Outten, Lisa Sichert and Melissa Betson, all of Frederick; six grandchildren, Matthew Outten, Sydnee (Chris) Klimko, Danielle Sichert, Brad (Erica) Betson, Katie Betson and Kari Betson; great-grandson, Vincent Klimko; two brothers, Charles (Dolores) Kirk and Sam (Sharon) Kirk. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
George is preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Bowley; brothers, James and Tom Kirk; and daughter, Mary Kay Kirk of Middletown.
A memorial Mass will be offered at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 8428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702 at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Father Keith Boisvert will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church or to the charity of one's choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.