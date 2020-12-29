George N. Komons, age 89, of Frederick and formerly of Largo, Florida, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Kline Hospice, Mount Airy. Born Feb. 9, 1931, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, he was a triplet son of the late Nikitas and Fotini Glyfis Koumoundouros. George’s love and life was his wife, Dorothy T. Komons, who died on May 8, 2017. He is survived by his three children, John, Matt and Mary; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
George served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, entering the Air Force Aug. 29, 1951, and separated Aug. 28, 1955. He left the reserves on July 31, 1959; he had one year, five months and 15 days of foreign service, earning multiple medals of service. He retired May 3, 1991, from the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, D.C., as a machinist.
George’s goal in life was to make people laugh. He was always volunteering to help others and was a real people person. He enjoyed playing golf and bocci and played in the neighborhood leagues. He loved swimming and spending time at the clubhouse surrounded by his friends.
George was the last of seven brothers.
