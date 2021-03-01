George Newman

George Edward Newman Jr., 67, of Frederick, passed away peacefully on Feb. 24, 2021. Born on June 10, 1953, he was the son of the late George Edward and Pearl Savannah (Fisher) Newman.
George attended Frederick High School and went on to be a dedicated employee for Frederick County Public Schools (MD) until his retirement. He was a man that did things his way. He laughed and smiled hard at the very thought of his life accomplishments. George loved riding motorcycles until he slowed down to ride “Tweetie Bird.” He also loved reading magazines and watching shows about motorcycles, cars, fishing and guns. He enjoyed his retirement and was not quiet about letting you know “I’m Retired.”
George is survived by his son Tracy Diggs (Jacqueline); grandkids Traci, Taion, Ja’kwon, Noah, Temya, Jasmine; great-grandkids Rylee, Raldaine, Zoey, numerous nephews, nieces and a host of cousins. In addition to his parents, his sisters, Nancy Newman, Linda Newman and brother, Terry Newman, preceded him in death.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery.
