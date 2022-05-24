George Payne, 70, of Middletown, passed from this life Saturday, May 21, 2022, at his home. He was the husband of Mary K. Payne. Born June 18, 1951, in Washington, D.C., and raised in Mount Rainer, Maryland, he was the son of Howard Sampson Payne and Elizabeth Thomas Payne.
George was a humble and kind man with a quiet strength. Always learning, his passions for education, building, wood working and family reflected the strong foundation given to him by his parents and siblings.
He was an educator foremost, beginning his career as a middle school industrial arts teacher and rising to be vice president/provost, working for Applied Technologies, Gudelsky Institute for Technical Education, and Workforce Development and Continuing Education at Montgomery College in Rockville, Maryland.
He built the home his family lives in. When the girls needed a new bookshelf, or if a new home project was needed, he would envision, design and build it. Always thinking and always willing to share his extensive knowledge of construction methods.
Mr. Payne was actively involved in his church and community. At MUMC he led various committees and volunteered in his daughters’ many youth activities. He helped to organize the Middletown Heritage Days parade for many years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by “the best things we have”: his daughters, Elizabeth Marina Payne and Christine Rose Payne. George is also survived by his three sisters, Katharine P. Wetherell, Betty H. Payne and Margaret P. Raymond; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Howard F. Payne
A celebration of George’s life journey will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday May 26, at Middletown United Methodist Church, 7108 Fern Circle, Middletown, Maryland. The Rev. Katie Bishop will officiate. Interment will be at Burkittsville Union Cemetery in Burkittsville, Maryland.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Montgomery College Foundation, 9221 Corporate Blvd., Rockville, MD 20850, Attn: Craig Eozzo, Note: “George and Mary Payne Endowed Scholarship,” online at montgomerycollege.edu/alumni-friends-donors/foundation/donate.html, or to Middletown United Methodist Church, 7108 Fern Circle, Middletown, MD 21769
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.