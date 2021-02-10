George R. Bushwaller was born Feb. 25, 1955, in Washington, D.C., to William Joseph and Margaret “Peggy” (Joynt) Bushwaller. The fourth of five children, George grew up around the world due to his father’s career in the foreign service. He spent several years of his childhood in Australia and Mexico before the family relocated to Kensington, Maryland. There, George finished the rest of his elementary education at Holy Redeemer, followed by Archbishop Carroll and Walter Johnson high schools. It was during his high school summers working in Ocean City, Maryland, where George found his natural calling and lifelong passion: cooking.
Beguiled by the surfing documentary “The Endless Summer,” George moved to Honolulu, Hawaii, to pursue his college education and indulge in his love for piping endless “tubeage.” George finished his schooling and earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland thereafter.
Upon transitioning to the working world, George worked for Blues Alley in Georgetown (Washington, D.C.) before settling into the airline business. After his taste of the salaried world, George decided he’d rather stake out on his own. In 1981, he and his brother Bill converted Grove’s Liquor Store in downtown Frederick, Maryland, into Bushwaller’s Market Street Saloon.
The brothers’ business was instrumental in transforming the downtown landscape from a quiet shopping district into a bustling nightlife scene. They enjoyed the success of Bushwaller’s for several years before venturing out and starting their second restaurant: “Waltzing Matilda’s” in 1987. After their time in Frederick concluded, the brothers sold both restaurants and moved away from Maryland.
He wandered for a while and fell back into the airline business, working international contracts for Sabre and traveling extensively for business and pleasure. During this time, George visited southeast Asia and the Caribbean, namely China, Hong Kong and Cuba. Forever averted to laced shoes and socks, George migrated to South Florida to lead a quieter life.
While there, George studied at the Chapman School of Seamanship in Stuart, Florida, where he earned his boating license. He went on to commandeer yachts across the waters of South Florida and the northeast seaboard. It is during this time when George fell in love with the place he would soon call home. He settled in Stuart and rekindled with his past girlfriend and love of his life, Joanna Stull Bushwaller, of Frederick, Maryland.
They married on Sept. 12, 1998, and in 1999, the newlyweds welcomed their son, George William Lincoln Bushwaller. Later on, the family went on to start their own business, Bushdogs, where they still sell Maryland-style seafood at local markets, events and their storefront.
George had a massive soul and was special in the way he made others feel. It brought him intense joy to make others laugh and pass on his exuberance. At the same time, he was quiet, pensive and melancholic. George loved art, especially music, films and books. He read religiously throughout his life and was knowledgeable in many fields because of it. He was so many things to so many people: a father, husband, brother, son, boss and friend.
George Rodock Bushwaller passed away in his sleep on Feb. 4 in Stuart, Florida.
George is survived by his wife, Joanna (Stull) Bushwaller; son, George William Lincoln “GW” Bushwaller; his brother, Bill (wife Molly); his sisters, Mary Menard, Quynn Taylor and Margaret Powers (husband Phil); four nephews; a niece; and five great-nephews. A service for George will be held at a later date in Frederick, Maryland. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to: Elite Greyhound Rescue, elitegreyhounds.org