George R. Horton

George Ralph Horton, age 86, of Mount Airy, Maryland, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was the husband of Mabel Catherine Horton (nee Fritz). They were married for 54 years.
George was born May 29, 1936, in Maryland, the son of the late Arthur I. Horton Sr. and the late Ida Louise Cashour Horton.
He was a carpenter and enjoyed yard work.
He is survived by two daughters, Cathy Wright and Brenda Horton, both of Mount Airy, Maryland; granddaughter, Katie and husband Thomas Tigner, of Mount Airy, Maryland; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Grace and Hunter, of Mount Airy, Maryland; and a brother, Floyd Horton, of Mount Airy, Maryland. He was predeceased by his brothers, Arthur, Donald and David Horton; and sister, Janet Horton.
Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784 (beside South Carroll High School), where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, with the Rev. Greg Quintrell officiating.
Interment will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery (Bush Creek Cemetery), Monrovia, Maryland.
Arrangements are being made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be share at burrier-queen.com.