George Roberts, Jr.

George Laurence Roberts Jr., lieutenant commander U.S. Navy (retired), of Frederick, Maryland, died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at Heartfields of Frederick. He was 93. George was born on Feb. 26, 1928, in Covington, Kentucky, the son of the late George Laurence Roberts Sr. and Katherine Barker Roberts.
After graduating from high school in Schenectady, New York, George enlisted in the Navy as a seaman and retired after a 24-year career in the electronic communications development. During his naval service, he was posted to the District of Columbia, Guam, California, the Philippines, Germany, Maryland and Virginia, and he spent one year at sea aboard the USS Oxford (AGTR-1). Later, he worked for Antenna Research Associates Inc. as production manager. In 1983, George and his wife moved from Riverdale, Maryland, to Gerrardstown, West Virginia, where he designed and built a passive solar house, obtained an Amateur Radio license (KB3GN), joined the Opequon Radio Society and earned the Master County Hunter award.
George was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary; son, George; brothers, Keith and Edward; and granddaughter, Katrina. Surviving are his brother, Paul; sister, Cynthia; sister-in-law, Bernice; daughter, Mary Anne Woodcox (Jerrald); sons, William (Carol), David (Nadine) and Wayne (Stella); 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A service of remembrance will be held on a future date at Arlington National Cemetery.