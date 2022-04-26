George Shaw, Jr.

George W. Shaw Jr., 71, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed from this life Monday, April 18, 2022, at his home in the company of those he loved.
Born July 8, 1950, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, he was the son of the late George W. Shaw Sr. and Merna L. (Horsch) Shaw. George was a 1968 graduate of Frederick High School and a 1989 graduate of Frederick Community College, with an associate degree in engineering.
As a civil engineer with over 44 years of service with Bechtel Corporation, George spent much of his career traveling the world and working on large-scale construction projects. Later in his career, George enjoyed sharing his experience and knowledge by mentoring others.
Upon retirement, George enjoyed spending time on his hobbies. A lifelong history enthusiast, George enjoyed touring battlefields and participating in Civil War reenactments. He was a 40-year member of the North South Skirmish Association (NSSA) in Winchester, Virginia, with the 17th Pennsylvania Volunteer Cavalry. An avid gardener, you could often find him in the summer tending to his garden plots at Heritage Farm Park in Walkersville, where he enjoyed the company of fellow gardeners.
George is survived by his wife, Pamela L. (Staley) Shaw; and their children, George Shaw III, of Jefferson, Erin Becker and husband Joe, of Dysart, Pennsylvania, Meghan Wyant and husband Matt, of Union Bridge, and Caitlin Shaw, of Frederick; as well as 10 beautiful grandchildren whom he loved.
The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Friday, April 29 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, followed by a celebration of life at 4 p.m.
