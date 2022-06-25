George Sideris, 85, of Frederick passed away very suddenly and unexpectedly on June 14, one day before a planned vacation. By all indications, he went peacefully in his sleep, exactly how he always said he wanted to go.
He was married to his late wife, Elizabeth Facciani Sideris, for 47 years until her death in 2009. For the past 11 years, he was the loving companion of Liesel Kulick, who kept him in good form and made his last years so pleasant.
George/Dad/Grandad/Yorgo was born in Richmond, Virginia, on March 29, 1937, to Greek immigrants, Nicholas Sideris and Constantia (Petrou) Sideris. He grew up in Greenville, North Carolina, where his parents owned a cafe. After high school, he served in the Navy for two years. Then he graduated from North Carolina State with a degree in industrial engineering and became a licensed professional engineer. He did systems analysis/operations research until his retirement in 1999. He and Elizabeth moved from Arlington, Virginia, to Frederick in 2001 to be close to his daughter’s family.
George was a devoted husband and a wonderful father. He took lovely care of Elizabeth during her last decade. When his daughter was born with what turned out to be mild disability in 1962, the doctors suggested institutionalization. Elizabeth tearfully asked, “What are we going to do?” and he replied, “We’ll take her home and love her.” Dad made his daughter’s good life possible and was never, ever a martyr about it. He spent a lot of time with her when she was young (he always told her, “I had FUN with you!”), and he made things as easy as possible for her right to the very end.
Personality-wise, he was a sweet, funny extrovert with a dreamy disposition and a good imagination. He never meant to offend anyone. Like all Siderises, he loved to talk, and, unlike some, he could even converse. He wasn’t the most energetic individual, especially in his later years, but if you could get him to do a task around the house, he would do an excellent job. He maintained his possessions meticulously, and he always ironed his clothes, even after retirement, something that mystified most of us.
In addition to his parents and his wife Elizabeth, he was predeceased by his brothers, Xen, Spyridon and John. In addition to his companion, Liesel, he is survived by his daughter, Nicki Sideris and husband Donald Chabot, of Frederick; his beloved grandsons, Jules and Niko Chabot; his sister, Mary and husband Leroy Quinn, of Charlotte, North Carolina; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Sideris, of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Jane Sideris, of Palo Alto, California; and many nieces and nephews.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home in Middletown is handling arrangements. By wish of the family, no services are planned at this time.