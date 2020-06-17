George Tiller

George W. Tiller, 78, of Frederick, MD, fell asleep in death on June 13, 2020.
George was born in Richmond, VA, on Feb. 11, 1942, son of the late Carleton and Adyne Tiller. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Judy (Taulton) Tiller (Frederick, MD) and their children David Tiller and wife Enion (Lyons, CO), Anne Tiller (Seattle, WA), Sue Anderson and husband Vernon (Jefferson, MD), Tim Taulton and wife Marlene (Knoxville, MD), and Mike Taulton and wife Kim (Harpers Ferry, WV). They have eight grandchildren, Aesop Tiller, Justine Tiller, Danielle Kirkpatrick, Brian Anderson and wife Erika, David and Michelle Taulton, and Wyatt and Madison Taulton, and one great-grandchild, Keegan Kirkpatrick. He is also survived by his sister Bea Payne and husband Ray (Richmond, VA) and Bea’s children Jamie and Kenneth Crute. He enjoyed spending time with his family whenever the opportunity arose.
George grew up in Richmond, VA. He attended Thomas Jefferson High School and later went on to graduate from the University of Richmond with a degree in Mathematics. He continued his graduate studies at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. He was the first in his family to receive a college degree and he put himself through school working multiple jobs including a short order cook, an electrician, and a radio DJ.
George always had a deep love of music. At an early age, he learned to play the violin. During high school and college, he played the drums in a band called the Leaguers. He kept in touch with the members of the band until his death. He loved to share his appreciation of music with his family. From helping to teach his son, David, to play the guitar at an early age, to weekly trips to the music store to learn what was new, to taking them to concerts to enjoy live music, he was always sharing this passion with them.
George was a pioneer in the field of computer programming and software development. He began his career in 1967 at the Federal Highway Administration in McLean, VA. In 1982, he left FHWA to begin his own software development business. He continued that endeavor until he retired in 2013.
George loved to ski and his favorite spot to ski was Snowbird, Utah. He took his children there from an early age and after marrying Judy, took her and her children there as well. It was a hobby that they all enjoyed together.
George was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1975 in a lake in Hampton, VA. He had a great love for Jehovah and had a deep belief of the Bible’s promise of an earthly paradise and earthly resurrection (Revelation 21:1-5). George looked forward to our summer religious conventions in Richmond to be with his sister Bea and the rest of his family to learn more about Jehovah. He enjoyed sharing his love for Jehovah and his beliefs with everyone to whom he came into contact. This love for Jehovah led him to Judy. They met at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Leesburg, VA, in 1986. After a wonderful 3-year courtship, they married on May 6, 1989. They honeymooned in their special place at Snowbird, Utah. They shared a true and deep love and were an example of a beautiful marriage to all who knew them. They resided together in Brunswick, MD, until 2011 when they moved to Frederick, MD.
The family will hold a graveside service on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Park Heights Cemetery in Brunswick, MD.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.