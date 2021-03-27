George Walch

Walch
George Edward Walch, age 83 of Frederick, MD, passed away at Frederick Health Hospital on March 23, 2021.
He was born in Frederick, Maryland on December, 1, 1937. George graduated from Frederick High School. After his graduation, he worked at Sagner, Inc. until the company closed in 1974. After that George worked at Genstar and Lehigh Portland Cement Company.
George married his wife Carole L. Walch (nee Hildebrand) in 1965. He is survived by his son David L. Walch, nephew John W. Walch (Kathy), great nephew TJ Walch and great neice Olesia Walch. He was pre-deceased by his parents Rudolph C. and Althea V. Walch (nee Cordell), and his brother and sister-in-law Rudolph C. Walch, Jr. and Mary Jo Walch.
George loved spending time with his family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at St. Luke's Lutheran Cemetery, 5463 Jefferson Pike, Frederick, MD 21703 on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. Masks and Social Distancing is required. Arrangements are by Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, P.A. www.keeneybasford.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical Lutheran Church, 31 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701